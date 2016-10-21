Worksop man hit with bill for urinating in the street

A Worksop man who decided to spend a penny in the street was landed with a £215 court bill.

Justin Holmes, aged 29, of Ely Close, admitted the offence by post at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The court heard Holmes was spotted urinating against the wall of a building owned by Asda, on Watson Road, at 3pm on May 7.

In a letter he said: “I am very sorry for what I did that day. That is no excuse. It will not happen again.”

He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.