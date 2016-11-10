Worksop scrap dealer banned after taking “legal high” in Mansfield

A Worksop scrap metal dealer was caught driving after smoking a “legal high” that contained a powerful tranquiliser, a court has heard.

Darren Stocken, 40, of Clinton Street, admitted driving with a controlled drug, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

Police stopped his white transit van on Ladybrook Lane, in Mansfield, and saw that his eyes were glazed and his reactions were slow, the court heard.

A test for alcohol read zero, but a blood test showed he had 1125 microgrammes of diazepam in one litre of blood, when the legal limit is 550 microgrammes.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said on the day Stocken took a legal high which “he can only assume contained diazepam.”

“The main reason for his offending has always been drugs. He has had an addiction for many years but his drug intake has significantly reduced.

“He is making some real steps to put his drug use behind him.”

She said Stocken used his van to collect scrap metal and did gardening jobs, making about £100 a week, but claimed no benefits.

The court heard he has previous drink driving conviction from 2006, and was on a post-sentence supervision order for a drugs offence.

He was banned from driving for 18 months. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85, which will be added to an outstanding debt of £1,534.

A 12 month community order was imposed and he was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.