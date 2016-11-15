Young woman’s tragic suicide in Langold

A young Lithuanian woman killed herself in Langold after confessing to her boyfriend she had been unfaithful, an inquest in Nottingham heard.

Sandra Andrijauskaite’s body was discovered hanging from a fence off Grosvenor Road, on September 5, just six days before her 23rd birthday, senior coroner Mairin Casey said on Tuesday.

Detective Constable Stuart Kirkham, of Newark police station, said the last text message she sent was “Bye brother”.

The inquest heard Sandra came to the UK in December 2014 to find work, and had led a “nomadic life” in Scunthorpe and Leeds, in between trips back to Lithuania.

She and her boyfriend planned to marry on Christmas Eve, in Lithuania, he said, and added: “There was very little indication of Sandra suffering from any sort of mental health issues.

“It was the only thing that I found odd. There is normally an indication of a build-up.”

But the day before her death, she told her boyfriend she had been unfaithful to him. DC Kirkham said the couple spoke late into the night, but appeared to have patched things up.

She was driven to Langold, from Leeds, in a mini-bus with four others to deliver charity bags, and she spoke to her boyfriend by phone.

But when she scolded him for drinking beer to relieve his hangover, he threw his phone down and broke it.

She was last seen on CCTV at 10.27am, just after texting her brother and asking him to reply, said DC Kirkham. At 10.26am she sent her final text message and her body was found at 11.54am.

A post mortem showed she had 150 milligrams of alcohol in her system, but she didn’t drink heavily on a regular basis.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Miss Casey said: “There were relationship difficulties but there is no suggestion her partner was violent.

“It is impossible to know what was going through her mind, but she took her own life.”