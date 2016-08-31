Youth smashed chair in Worksop street

A Worksop youth was found bare-chested in the street and smashing a chair from an Italian restaurant, while shouting abuse, a court has heard.

Jake Bierton, 18, of The Pines, Worksop, admitted causing criminal damage when he appeared at Mansfield court on Wednesday.

The court heard he was found by police on Ryton Street, outside Italianos restaurant, at 11.45pm on August 13.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Bierton was a carer for his ill mother and had been under ‘an enormous amount of pressure.’

She said: “I think this is a symptom of the stress he is going through.”

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, which will be deducted from his benefits.