Lorry erupts into flames on M1

A lorry is on fire on the M1 near Chesterfield.

Firefighters from Staveley and Clowne are currently battling the blaze at junction 29.

The motorway is closed northbound between junctions 29 and 30.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews are using four hose reel jets and have requested the attendance of a water carrier from Staveley."

A Highways England spokesman added: "Road users are advised to follow the 'hollow triangle' diversion symbol and exit the M1 at junction 29 on to the A617 westbound.

"At the A61/A617 roundabout, take the A61 northbound.

"At the next roundabout, take the A619 eastbound.

"At the roundabout with the A616, take the westbound exit and continue on the A616 to rejoin the M1 northbound at junction 30.

"Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys."

Updates will follow.