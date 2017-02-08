Luxury homes to be built in Mansfield will be one of town’s ‘most desirable addresses’

A total of 30 luxury homes will be built in Mansfield - and will be one of the town’s ‘most desirable addresses’, developers say.

Plans for 22 new homes, and the conversion of a farmhouse and outbuildings to be developed on unused land off High Oakham Drive have been approved by Mansfield District Council.

Oakham Homes, a partnership of four local business people, had submitted plans for the development to Mansfield District Council.

At a meeting on Monday February 6, the council’s planning committee voted to approve the plans.

The farmhouse, cottage and outbuildings will form six homes, and an additional 22 homes will be built in a gated parkland settings.

The properties will be designed in partnership with the buyers, so that people can have an input as to how they want their homes configured.

Developers have said they will also make a contribution to Mansfield District Council which will go towards affordable housing and education.

Oakham Homes was founded by Adrian Yeomans, Rob Bryant, Tim Martin and Richard Burns, who all hail from the Mansfield area.

Richard Burns said: “Oakham Park will be one of Mansfield’s most desirable addresses.

“Each bespoke parkland property offers a variation of woodland settings, open meadow or waterside living with the individual houses sensitively located to make the best of their part of the park.”

“It’s an exciting development that will raise the bar in Mansfield and be a showcase for luxury living.”

Work on that the work could start as early as summer 2017.

Mansfield mayor Kate Allsop said: “It is vital for the economic prosperity of Mansfield that we continue to enable housing growth in our district.

“Mansfield is a fantastic place to live work and enjoy and there is a need to make sure that we have a wide range of homes available.

“We have seen homes built for people who need extra support, affordable homes and now I am delighted to see a development that also provides larger homes for families in such a fantastic environment. We want homes that suit everyone’s needs and its great to see a development of such quality.”