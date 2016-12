Motorists are in for a long wait as the M1 is closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26.

Notts Police said officers were called at 11.30am this morning (Friday, December 16) due to a police incident.

The road will be closed for some time.

A photograph of a man taking his dog for a walk among the stationary traffic was posted on Twitter by @simply_sport.

He posted: “Now that really isn’t a good sign. A bloke walking his dog on the M1, yes M1. I think I might miss kick off.”