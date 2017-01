A pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car in Watnall yesterday (Sunday, January 15).

The man is in a critical condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre after the incident in Long Lane, Watnall, on a stretch over the M1, at around 5.20am on Sunday, January 15.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 166 of January 15.