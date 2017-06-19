Mansfield alcoholic hurt PCSO in dead dog scuffle

A Mansfield alcoholic struggled with a female PCSO in the street when he was stopped on his way home after burying a dead dog, a court heard.

Neil Jackson grabbed the officer’s arm on Newgate Lane, at 4pm, on June 1, after she became concerned about the welfare of a young puppy with him and another man.

“Mr Jackson was clearly in drink and had an open bottle of cider,” said prosecutor David Miles.

“He called her a b**** and told another PCSO to f*** off.”

He calmed down, and then became irritated when he was fined for littering.

“He grabbed her arm and stuck his nails into her skin, leaving her with red marks,” added Mr Miles.

In interview, he told police he was upset because he had buried a young dog, and had been drinking cans of lager, as well as a large bottle of Frosty Jack cider.

Jackson, 44, of Wallis Road, admitted being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a PCSO when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard he received a conditional discharge in April 2015, for breaking windows in a derelict building when he was homeless.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Jackson was a registered alcoholic, and had leg and back injuries from a motor accident, as well as a heart condition.

“On this day he went with his flat mate to bury one of the flat mate’s dogs,” said Mr Hogarth. “He didn’t appreciate the situation because of alcohol.”

Jackson was fined a total of £80, and must pay £50 compensation to the PCSO.