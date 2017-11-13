Mansfield boozer drove off in partner’s car after phone row

A boozed-up Mansfield man rowed with his partner about her new mobile phone before demanding the keys to the car he’d bought her and driving off, a court heard.

Peter Jenkins was found fast asleep in the driver’s seat of the Ford Mondeo, with the keys in the ignition, in a car park off Old Mill Lane, on October 26.

A test revealed he had 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

One of their four children alerted the police, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“In police interview, he said he didn’t remember much after 5pm the previous evening. He didn’t remember getting into the car,” said Mr Carr.

“He shouted at her about a phone she had bought. He said he would take her vehicle which he had given her as a gift.

“He demanded the keys and reversed it off the drive. Police made an area search.”

Jenkins, 34, of Singleton Avenue, admitted driving while over the drink drive limit, and without insurance or a licence, when he appeared at Mansfield Mansfield Court, on Monday.

Simon King, mitigating, said the self-employed block paver was in a 17 year relationship with his partner, and they had four children.

“He is still in the process of obtaining a full licence,” said Mr King.

Jenkins was given a 12 month community order, with 120 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for 20 months, but he was offered a drink drive rehab course which will reduce the length of his disqualification by 161 days, if completed by December 2018.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.