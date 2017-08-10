Mansfield boozer shouted abuse at cops, council and PCSO

A Mansfield boozer was arrested after shouting abuse at a council worker, a PCSO and police officers who told him to stop drinking in the town centre, a court heard.

Kyle Evans was clutching a can of lager and lying on the ground on Leeming Street, which is subject to a designated public place order, where drinking alcohol is forbidden, on July 24.

“The council worker asked him to move on and he became abusive and told her she didn’t know what she was doing,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

A female PCSO then tried to get him to move on, but Evans refused, and he swore at the officer. Police were called and he was arrested.

Evans, 25, of Commercial Gate, admitted being drunk and disorderly when he appeared in Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was last before the court for a public order offence, and breaching a conditional discharge, on May 17.

Chris Perry, mitigating, said Evans was plagued with “alcohol difficulties” and had been trying to get into a residential programme to detox.

Evans’s relationship broke down and he was banned from seeing his daughter, said Mr Perry, because his drinking had increased.

“On this particular day he recalls waking up and drinking but not much about the way he behaved,” Mr Perry said. “He knows fully what the issues are.”

Evans was fined £120 with a £30 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.