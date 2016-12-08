Mansfield drug man fined

A Mansfield man was caught with amphetamine which had been prepared for injecting, a court has heard.

Charles Edward Miller, 35, of Rock Street, admitted possessing a small amount of the drug when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on November 26.

The court heard he was found at an address on Mansfield Road, in Skegby, on October 1.

He also failed to surrender to custody at Mansfield Magistates Court on October 19.

Miller was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge, which will be deducted from benefits.