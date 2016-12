A Mansfield man will face a charge of cannabis dealing at Nottingham Crown Court.

Ryan Spizer, 20, of Sherwood Hall Road, made no plea when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It is alleged he was found with a quantity of the drug on Eakring Road, in Mansfield, on June 14.

The court heard he had a previous conviction for possession with intent to supply the Class B drug in May 2015.

He was given unconditional bail until January 18 when he must appear at the crown court.