Mansfield man forgot about drugs he found on floor

A Mansfield man was fined for carrying amphetamine which he’d found on the floor and forgotten about, a court heard.

Michael Harpur was spotted by an officer on wasteground, off St John Street, at 6pm, on July 27, and a small quantity of powder was found in a plastic wrap, in his jeans pocket.

“He told police he had forgotten it was there,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

“He denied buying it and said he found it on the floor, but planned to take it orally.”

Harpur, 41, of Drayton Avenue, admitted possession of the Class B drug when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was last before the court in 2015 for attempted burglary.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “He voluntarily went to the police station.”

Harpur was fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 victim surcharge.