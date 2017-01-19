Mansfield man lashed out over “sex” comments in chip shop

A Mansfield man lashed out when he heard “sexualised comments” about his girlfriend in a chip shop, a court heard.

Nicholas Drury punched the man who made the comments in the side of the head, in the Leeming Street shop, Mansfield, in the early hours of December 18.

He was arrested before he could leave the scene in a taxi, said Ruth Snodin, prosecuting.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said: “Mr Drury over-reacted and said he slapped the man to the side of the head.”

Drury, 39, of Albert Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted assault by beating when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “I have seen the injury that has been caused. This was far more than a slap.

“In my view it was an unprovoked assault. People are sick of town centre violence.”

He gave Drury an eight-week curfew, from 8pm to 5am, and ordered him to pay £200 compensation, with costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge