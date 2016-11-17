Mansfield thief stole from B&M Bargains to buy food

A thief with “long-standing drug problems” stole £30 of goods from B&M Bargains in Mansfield and sold it to buy £5 of food, a court has heard.

Willem David Brewer, 23, of Leeming Street, Mansfield, admitted stealing the items on October 31, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard he has “ a long history of dishonesty” and had been released from prison in July.

“He is a gentleman who the probation service have very high hopes for,” said Donna Pursglove, mitigating. “Unfortunately the drug issue took hold.

“He says he wants to lead a normal life. He has a long-standing amphetamine problem. He clearly does need a lot of support.”

Isobel Peach, of the probation service, said his life-style was chaotic and numerous solutions had already been offered by the courts.

Brewer said: “I just want to get help.”

District Judge Andrew Meachin said: “I could send you to custody for 18 weeks. Your record and continued offending would justify it. But I have got to intervene in other ways.”

He gave Brewer a 12 month community order, with ten days of a rehabilitation activity and a six month drug rehabilitation requirement.

Brewer must also pay £30 compensation and costs of £85.