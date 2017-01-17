Men are hoarding more than £465 million of foreign currency

New research suggests that British men collectively keep more than £465 million of foreign currency stashed away in their bedside table drawers.

The study, commissioned by self storage company Space Station, discovered that 56 per cent of British men hoard an average of £32.76 each, in various currencies.

It means that a total of the equivalent of £465,024,269 lays amongst other forgotten items like redundant phone chargers, watches, used batteries and old keys.

Euros make up the vast majority of money tucked away in men’s bedside drawers, followed by US Dollars and Australian Dollars.

Other forgotten but potentially valuable items kept with holiday currency are watches, with 20 per cent of men saying that two lay forgotten in the drawe

With many watches selling on eBay for between £20 and £300 on average, the bedside cabinet looks to be a goldmine of hidden treasure.

Old phones are one of the most commonly hoarded items, with four in five men stashing at least one, even though models like the iPhone 5 and Samsung Galaxy A5 are worth around £56 from companies such as Envirofone.

Other junk that men most commonly hoard around the house are:

Instruction manuals - 91 per cent

Screws and small hardware - 87 per cent

Old keys - 74 per cent

Membership cards - 73 per cent

Old magazines - 66 per cent

Vlatka Lake, Marketing Manager at Space Station, said: “The amount of foreign currency that’s laying among things like old batteries and keys is astonishing.

“Everyone hoards old junk to some extent, but it seems that men have a real knack for keeping valuables together with things that they’re unlikely to ever use again, in the ‘out of sight, out of mind’ drawer.

“Some items, like expensive watches, can become more valuable over time, so it’s best to keep them in a safe place. Otherwise, though, the bedside table drawer is one of the best places to start when decluttering your home.”