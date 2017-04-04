Men jailed after huge stashes of drugs, cash and guns found in their homes

Two Nottinghamshire men have each been locked up for seven years for drug and firearms offences.

Cameron Green, 24, of Mildenhall Crescent, Bestwood, and Christopher Asbury, 25, of Mansfield Street, Sherwood, were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court after police found drugs and firearms in their homes.

Christopher Asbury

The court heard how police intelligence had led to searches being carried out at the two properties.

In Bestwood, officers found over £17,000 worth of drugs along with a loaded shotgun, CS gas sprays and almost £17,500 in cash.

In Sherwood, officers found a revolver, ammunition and shotgun parts were located along with evidence that Asbury was operating a workshop where he converted deactivated handguns to accept live ammunition.

The pair were found to be working together when Asbury’s fingerprints were discovered on a box which contained the shotgun found at Green’s address.

Green was charged with possessing criminal property, possessing disguised firearms, possessing a firearm (shotgun) without a certificate as well as possessing both heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Asbury was charged with possessing a prohibited firearm, possessing a firearm (shotgun) without a certificate, possessing ammunition without a certificate and possessing cannabis.

They had both pleaded guilty to the offences on Friday, March 10 and were sentenced last Friday (March 31).

Detective Constable Marvyn Johnson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These are two very dangerous individuals, a drug dealer and an underworld armourer, who would still be operating in Nottinghamshire had we not searched their homes. I have to thank the intelligence and search teams, without whom the job would have been impossible. I hope these long custodial sentences send out the message that we will not tolerate those who choose this kind of lifestyle, intelligence is being gathered all the time and we will continue to act upon any evidence we find and bring those people to justice.”