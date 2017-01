Nottinghamshire Police has said a teenager from Southwell who went missing on Saturday January 28 has been found.

Macey Bondswell was reported missing from the Westhorpe, Southwell area at around 10.30pm on Saturday January 28.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: “Macey Bondswell who was reported missing from the Southwell area last night has been found safe and well. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”