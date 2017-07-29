More support is needed for Notts hard of hearing

A hearing loss charity is urging GPs and other health and social care practitioners in Nottinghamshire to ensure that the 149,500 residents who are deaf or have hearing loss receive the right communication support.
Action on Hearing Loss has made the call as a review by NHS England found almost a year since the Accessible Information Standard became law, more than half of patients who responded to a survey have not noticed any improvement in getting accessible information.
