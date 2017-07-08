More than 100 drivers arrested for drink or drug driving in Notts in just one month

A total of 121 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug-driving in just one month after a police crackdown.

Fifteen of these were for alleged drug-driving and 106 for alleged drink-driving.

The arrests by Nottinghamshire Police were in support of this year’s National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) Summer Drink Drug Drive Campaign, which ran throughout the entire month of June.

Every driver involved in a collision was breath tested as part of the investigation, irrespective of whether alcohol is suspected or not.

Similarly all drivers stopped for a moving traffic offence were also breath tested.

During the latest campaign, the highest evidential reading we had was 153 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - over four times the legal limit of 35mg. This was a man in Balderton, Newark, who received a three-year driving ban and 16 weeks suspended imprisonment.

The next highest was 127mg, a woman at Forest Town who was banned for three years and required to undergo an Alcohol Treatment Programme.

The figures for previous years' campaigns in Nottinghamshire were:

June 2016: 119 arrests (three for drugs - 116 for alcohol).

June 2015: 125 arrests (seven for drugs - 118 for alcohol).

June 2014: 120 arrests (two for drugs - 118 for alcohol).

June 2013: 130 arrests (two for drugs - 128 for alcohol).

Chief Inspector Andrew Hall, Roads Policing lead for East Midlands Operational Support Service (EMOpSS), said: "Drink and drug-drivers will not be tolerated on Nottinghamshire's roads. Sadly, the results of the summer campaign show that people are still prepared to put the lives of other road users and themselves at risk while under the influence. Although the summer campaign has now finished, our officers will be working all year round to tackle the issue.

"If you suspect someone you know is about to drive while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, we would encourage you ask to stop them. You should also report this to us. Putting pressure on those who drive while under the influence could avoid putting other people in danger."