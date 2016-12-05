MP’s Christmas cards designed by 11-year-old Eastwood schoolgirl

A design created by an 11-year-old schoolgirl reflects the spirit of the festive season so well that it has been chosen by Eastwood’s MP for her official Christmas card.

Every year, Gloria De Piero invites youngsters from schools across Eastwood to put their artistic talents to the test and come up with drawings for her personal Christmas cards.

And the winter wonderland design of Hope Hamilton, who goes to Brookhill Leys Primary School, beat off the opposition this time, edging out some other excellent festive creations to win the hotly-contested competition.

“Hope’s drawing stood out because it captures the spirit of Christmas so beautifully,” said Ms De Piero, who presented the winner with a professionally produced copy of her card. Hope is also to receive a certificate to honour her achievement.

The entries were judged by a panel headed by the Labour MP and also including Vic Handley, from the Pinxton-based engineering firm Van Elle, which sponsors the competition, and ‘Eastwood and Kimberley Advertiser’ content editor Andy Done-Johnson.

Hope’s design has now been printed on to Ms De Piero’s cards and is being sent out to people, organisations and businesses across Eastwood and beyond in the run-up to Christmas.

The MP added: “I was so impressed by the quality of the designs submitted and the artistic skills displayed.

“We have lots of very talented children in Eastwood. and they made it very difficult to select a winner.

“A big thankyou goes out to everyone who entered the competition, and also to Van Elle for its continued support.”

Ms De Piero runs similar initiatives in other areas of her Parliamentary constituency, including Kirkby, where the winner was 12-year-old Hazel Clark.