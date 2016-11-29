MP urges Eastwood shoppers to think local this weekend

Eastwood MP Gloria De Piero is urging shoppers to use their strictly local stores this weekend to support the Small Business Saturday initiative.

Small Business Saturday celebrates the valuable contribution local shops make to our economy and helps boost their trade by reminding customers of the products and services on offer on their doorstep.

To promote what she described as “a fantastic initiative”, Gloria visited hair and beauty salon, Style 2000, on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, and Redgates Farm Shop, off Mansfield Road, between Eastwood and Brinsley. “Small shops make a huge contribution, but they need our custom to survive and thrive,” she said. “I’ve been using Salon 2000 for years, and I can highly recommend Redgates.”