Mum plans to run 95 miles in one day

A physiotherpaist from Kimberley is preparing to run 95 miles in one of the UK’s toughest running challenges.

Kerstine Herbert, who runs the physiotherpay clinic in James Street, is aiming to complete the massive challenge in just 24 hours.

She will start just outside Glasgow and run along the West Highland Way to Fort William on the west coast of Scotland.

The West Highland Way Race is an organised event that has to be completed in under 35 hours.

Mum-of-one Kerstine said: “I’m hoping to do it in 24 hours but anything between 24 and 26 I am happy with.”

Runners start at 1am in the morning to maxmise daylight hours.

“I’m a little bit nervous about it all, but mostly about the 1am start,” she said.

“I’m going to try and get up and do a couple of runs at that time to get used to it.”

Kerstine, 42, has been preparing for the event by doing back-to-back runs.

“I’ll do a 15 mile run followed by a 20 mile run,” she said.

This will be the sixth ‘ultra marathon’ event she has done.

Her first, and longest to date, was 69 miles from Carlisle to Newcastle.

“I had been running for years and had done various events and I just got to the point where I wanted to challenge myself and see what I could do,” she said.

Runner have supporters along the way.

“I’ve got my partner and two friends to help support me. They’ll be at the check points with cups of tea andd snacks for me.

“There’s steep hills along the way so there will be bits of walking which will give me a chance to have a snack and get my breath back.”