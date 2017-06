A huge fire has ripped through a residential tower block in West London with fatalities confirmed.

Around 200 firefighters were called to Grenfell Tower at about 12.55am on Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade has confirmed fatalities but no more information has been released.

More than 50 people have been taken to hospitals around London.

The blaze has caused travel disruption around the area.

The emergency casualty number for this incident is 0800 0961 233.