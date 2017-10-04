Neighbourhood Watch going strong after 20 years

Keith Longdon launched Eastwood Neighbourhood Watch 20 years ago, and is still the chairman today.

Mr Longdon, who has also been a councillor for many years, said: “We are here to be the eyes and ears of the police and help in any way that we can.

“If there’s drug activity where people are living they can come to us and report it.

“We have about 20 people who come to the meetings regularly but we also get new people turn up each week too.

“If somone has an issue in the area where they are living, then we’ll have a lot of the residents from one particular road turn up at the meetings until things have been resolved.

“People come along and have a moan and we turn the pressure up on the relevant authority that can help.

“People who come regularly are those who believe we should be the eyes and ears for the police all the time. People who want to be solidly involved with what is going on in the town.

“It’s a good thing and it’s imperative that it’s carried on. The more people that go to the meetings the better the town will be.”

Mr Longdon set the group up with a member of the public who lived in Kimberley.

“We used to cover both towns and we would meet in the old police station in Eastwood.

“We used to have a lot of people attend back then – some 30 or 40 people.”

He said the idea originally came about because of the amount of crime there was in the town.

“We had a lot of crime in Eastwood back then and we were fed up with it.

“Mainly drugs and anti-social behaviour. A bit like now I suppose, it’s just there was more of it.”

Neighbourhood Watch group treasurer Dave Threlfall said he started going to the meetings to find out what was going on in his local area.

“I’ve been going to the meetings for about six years.

“I was interested in what was going on in my neighbourhood. I always like to keep my eye on what’s going on. You get to hear about the drug problems in the area and where they are.

“I was new here as well and I wanted to meet people.”

Dave, who lives in Eastwood’s Philip Avenue, has been treasurer for a year.

“Nobody else wanted to do it and I thought if you don’t take these roles on these groups tend to fold.

“It’s nice to help people as well. They have difficulty with neighbours and drugs an anti-social behaviour for example, and Neighbourhood Watch is there for that. We hand the information to the police if we can. We help where we can.”

The Eastwood Neighbourhood Watch group meets in the community room at the back of the new police station in Nottingham Road.

They meet every three months, and the next meeting is on November 14.

Local poeeple are urged to go along.

If anybody has any urgent issues that cannot wait for the next meeting, call Mr Longdon on 07792 892 450.

For more information, as well as crime updates, visit eastwoodneighbourhoodwatch.co.uk.