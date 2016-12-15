New dad stole from Rainworth firm to cover nursery costs

A new dad from stole from his bosses after struggling to pay nursery bills, a court heard.

Lee Stewart Rowland, 24, of Thoresby Road, Rainworth, admitted theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was spotted putting items in his car at Rainworth Fencing, on Helmsley Road, Rainworth, on May 11.

“Staff became suspicious and conducted a search of employees’ cars,” said Neil Hollett, prosecuting. “He was found to have £350 of items in his car.”

Rowland, who had worked at the firm for three years, was sacked.

“He told police he hadn’t been getting on well with his boss and had been struggling for money,” Mr Hollett said.

“He was going to sell the items and keep some of them for himself.”

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, told the court Rowland and his partner lived with their respective parents, but he put “a significant amount of money” towards the baby’s care every week.

“Money was becoming extremely tight. The cost of his his child was a major outgoing. He got himself into a bit of a hole. He has let himself down,” said Mr Hogarth.

Rowland, who has found another job, was given a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge.