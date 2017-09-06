New homes on Kimberley Brewery site given go-ahead

The site of the historic Hardy and Hansons brewery in the heart of Kimberley is to be given a new lease of life.

For the first phase of a major housing development has been given the go-ahead after the purchase of a large chunk of the site was completed.

The former Hardy and Hansons brewery in the heart of Kimberley. (PHOTO BY: Lindsay Colbourne)

The development will include the refurbishment, and conversion, of the old tower and maltings buildings of the brewery. Planning permission has already been secured for 25 new homes and five conversions on land off Hardy Street.

Originally established by Hardy and Hansons in the 1800s, Kimberley Brewery became one of the landmark sites in the county and developed into a major employer in its pomp. But it was sold to the Greene King brewery in 2006, and the site has been abandoned since 2011.

The purchase was completed, and contracts exchanged, by Nelsons Solicitors, of Nottingham, on behalf of housebuilder Fairgrove Homes, who will oversee the development.

Mark Gharmount, of Nelsons, said: “This significant development has been challenging because of the historic nature of the site and complexities surrounding conversions in conservation areas.

“But a suitable agreement has been reached with the local authority, and we think the planned properties will make excellent use of the derelict site. We will also be managing the sales of the properties.”

Fairgrove’s sales and marketing manager Vanessa Gregory said: “The team at Nelsons are very experienced and have worked with us to get to this important milestone in the timeline of the project. We are excited to bring our plans to life.”

The 30 properties in the initial phase will be a mix of houses and cottage conversions. Vanessa added: “There is a real demand for high-quality homes in Kimberley because it is situated close to the M1 and has great transport routes to Nottingham, Derby and beyond.”