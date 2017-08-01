New police contact centre opens in Eastwood

People in Eastwood can now access police and town council services together in one place.

A new contact centre was officially opened yesterday (Monday, July 31) on the site of the old Post Office in Nottingham Road - just 150 yards away from the old police station.

It is on the same site as Eastwood Town Council and will save money for the Force, which will be reinvested into front line policing.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commisioner Paddy Tipping today joined Eastwood Town Councillors to officially open the contact centre.

CC Guildford said: “Paddy and I are committed to increase the number of front line officers. This is just another step on the road to doing that. What we can save in running an old building means we can invest in people.

“On behalf of the organisation it is really important to say thank you to those who have been involved in making this happen.”

Mr Tipping added: “Eastwood is a good place to live. We all know we can improve it by working together.

“We are really grateful to Eastwood Town Council for all their support to make this happen

“It will save tens of thousands of pounds which can be reinvested into front line policing.”

Officers from the area’s Neighbourhood Policing team have now moved into the building and the public will have access to virtual front counter services later this week.

People who walk into the station can report a crime or ask for advice via a video link to staff based at Radford Road Police Station.

Insp Steven Wragg, Broxtowe Borough District Commander, said the new shared building would become an important community contact point and was pavement-facing, glass-fronted and more fit-for-purpose.

He said: “As part of a collaborative approach to tackling the issues of Broxtowe North we are confident that closer working with a partner agency can create a safer place for all residents.

“The premises is ideally located, readily identifiable and easily accessible to all service users.

The contact point will maintain the virtual front counter service. In times of reduced resources and fewer police premises we are delighted to maintain a visible and accessible presence in Eastwood.”

Mayor of Eastwood David Townes also welcomed the addition of the police station to the site, where town council meetings, the registrar and a community centre are already based.

He said: “It’s great. It gives a nice presence because it is more in the centre of town, it is a better building and it looks straight out into the street.