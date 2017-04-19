Newstead man’s drink drive mission to see heart attack mum

A Newstead man who feared his ill mum was having a heart attack was caught over the limit as he drove to her home, a court heard.

Wade Jackson’s Ford Kuga was stopped on Annesley Cutting, Annesley, at 2.30am, on April 4, after officers saw he was driving without his lights on.

Jackson, 29, of Livingstone Street, admitted drink driving when he apearred at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

A test revealed he had 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he had no previous convictions.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, told the court Jackson had been out drinking with his brother in Sutton, and had been sleeping on the sofa when his mum called.

“She has heart problems and is awaiting a scan,” he said.

“She said that she was having a heart problem, was very worried, and may need to call an ambulance.

“Without thinking about how much he had to drink, his reaction was to get home.

“As he said to me - “You have only got one mother. I wanted to be with her.”

“He said he was ashamed that he had driven while over the limit.

“The big irony is he has just taken five year finance out on a car he’s only had for one month.”

Jackson was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for 18 months.