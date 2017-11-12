Nominate an ‘Unexpected Star’ for new Michael McIntyre TV series

A new BBC show hosted by Michael McIntyre is looking for new talent - but the nominees can’t find out.

McIntyre is asking the public to nominate an ‘Unexpected Star’ - someone who may be an amazing singer, dancer, or musician - all talents are welcome, say Hungry McBear, the show’s producers.

The ‘catch’ is that the nominee should be unaware that their name has been put forward.

If you want to give someone - aged 18 or over - the opportunity to have their moment in the spotlight, you can email the producers for an application form at UnexpectedStar@hungrybear.tv, or download one at http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/resources/tickets/take_part/michael_mcintyre_star.doc

It would help your nominee’s chances if you have footage of them performing, so do include footage or links to footage where possible.

You can also write to Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, Hungry McBear Ltd, 65 Aspenlea Road, London W6 8LH. Closing date is Wednesday, January 31.