Nottinghamshire in top ten English destinations for hospitality

Nottinghamshire has been named as one of the best destinations in England for hospitality.

The county features in a list compiled by the AA and Visit England which shows the most highly rated destinations in England based on restaurant, hotel, B&B and campsite rankings.

Forty seven regions have been ranked by their average rating across all four categories, with all establishments belonging to the AA and/or Visit England quality assessment schemes, which provide star rankings and rosettes in accordance with their level of excellence. This information has then been combined to give an overall percentage of hospitality excellence for each county.

And Nottinghamshire came in at number five, joint with Shropshire, on 69 per cent.

England's top hospitality destinations:

1. Berkshire 84%

2 Surrey: 73%, Staffordshire: 73%

3 Bedfordshire: 72%

4 Northamptonshire: 70%

5 Nottinghamshire 69%, Shropshire: 69%

6 Buckinghamshire 68%, Cheshire 68%

7 West Sussex 66%

8 County Durham:66%, North Yorkshire: 66%

9 Herefordshire 64%

10 Greater London 63%, Hertfordshire: 63%

Andrew Oxley, Head of Hotel & Hospitality Services at the AA said “We hope this data will be useful for consumers when planning a summer holiday or short break in England.

"If a county scores over 80% is should be regarded as outstanding, over 70% excellent and over 60% very good.

"We hope this information will highlight some of the very best hospitality experiences that England has to offer.”

Andrew Stokes, Director at Visit England said “It’s exciting to combine the data from Visit England and the AA for the first time and to celebrate the destinations where we see accommodation achieving excellence in quality. We would like to encourage people to go and try a break somewhere they might not have considered before.”