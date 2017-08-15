Nottinghamshire man jailed after infecting two others with HIV

A man, who infected two other men with HIV, has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Antonio Reyes-Minana, 25, denied causing grievous bodily harm and was convicted after evidence was given by the pair at Nottingham Crown Court.

Reyes-Minana, of Long Row in Nottingham was convicted by a jury on Friday August 11 of two counts of grievous bodily harm relating to the deliberate transmission of HIV.

During the week-long trial, the court heard how Reyes-Minana, knew he was HIV positive when he engaged in unprotected sex with two other men separately in 2008 and 2012. He failed to disclose his medical condition and denied he was HIV positive but the victims found out during a routine screening in 2012.

The case was later reported to police and test results showed that the same virus was present in both victims and the defendant. Further results indicated that the victims were likely to have been infected during the time period that they were acquainted with Reyes-Minana. He was charged in October 2015.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Hall who worked on the case said: "It has taken a long time to bring the case to court and we are pleased with the result today. The victims now have to live with a terminal illness. They gave evidence during the trial as Reyes-Minana had maintained his innocence but can at least find some comfort in knowing that their offender now has to take responsibility for what he's done. We hope this raises awareness of this issue and how important it is to disclose such medical conditions."