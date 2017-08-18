Nottinghamshire police officer to face gross misconduct hearing

A Nottinghamshire police officer will face a gross misconduct hearing later this month.

The officer, who has not been named will answer allegations of gross misconduct with regard to breaching the standards of professional behaviour.

Nottinghamshire Polcie said the allegations are to do with honesty and integrity, discreditable conduct and off duty conduct.

The hearing will take place at 9am on Friday August 25 at the force's headquarters at Sherwood Lodge in Arnold.

Nottinghamshire Police said the hearing will be held in private and further details of this case will be updated in the future.