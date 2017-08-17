Nottinghamshire restaurant named in top 5 in Good Food Guide

The Good Food Guide has announced its top restaurants and award winners across the UK - and one Nottinghamshire restaurant has proved it has the right ingredients to come out top.

Restaurant Sat Bains, in Nottingham, is the highest scoring restaurant from the Midlands and places fourth in the UK''s Top 10 with a near-perfect cooking score of 9.

Elizabeth Carter, Editor of The Good Food Guide, says of the restaurant, “Service with loads of personality is quite rare, so well done Restaurant Sat Bains for getting it just right. This is a restaurant that understands the word ‘hospitality’, with front-of-house staff noted for being incredibly patient, engaged, informed, with nothing too much trouble.

“Every diner is made to feel like the most special person in the room and we love the way the maître d’ gives the impression that he has all the time in the world to chat with everyone. Staff really get the fact that eating here, for many, is possibly a once in a lifetime experience, and see it as their duty to make the experience as special as possible, in as relaxed and fun a way as possible.”

Sat Bains said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have received the Front-of-House award. What makes it so much more special for us is that it comes directly from our customers. Feedback and exceeding guests’ expectations are crucial in delivering a world class service.

“The secret is just listening to our guests. We’ve invested heavily in training the team in order to create a relaxed but professional service and we’re very proud of them all, past and present.

The Good Food Guide is compiled by combining reader feedback on restaurants up and down the country with anonymous inspections by a team of industry experts.

The Top 50 Restaurants

The Good Food Guide’s annual Top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike, with particular attention paid to those chefs and restaurants who make it into the Top 10. The Top 50 recognises the very best talent in the country; a place on the list represents a huge achievement, with each position earned by its score in The Good Food Guide, editor appraisal and strength of reader feedback. Straight into the Top 50 at no.9 is Claude Bosi at Bibendum (London), while other new entries to the Top 50 are The Three Chimneys (Isle of Skye) at no. 25, Moor Hall (Lancashire) at no.26, The Ritz at no. 28 (London), The Sportsman at no. 42 (Kent) and The Man Behind the Curtain at no 50 (Leeds).

A top score of 10 means "Just perfect dishes, showing faultless technique at every service; extremely rare, and the highest accolade the Guide can give.

1 Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, Cornwall (10)

2 L’Enclume, Cumbria (10)

3 Pollen Street Social, London (9)

4 Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottinghamshire (9)

5 The Fat Duck, Berkshire (9)

6 Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London (9)

7 Hedone, London (8)

8 Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, Tayside (8)

9 Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London (8) New

10 Casamia, Bristol (8)

11 Bohemia, Jersey (8)

12 Ynyshir, Powys (8)

13 Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London (8)

14 Fraiche, Merseyside (8)

15 Marcus, London (8)

16 Le Champignon Sauvage, Glos (8)

17 Adam Reid at The French, Manchester (8)

18 The Ledbury, London (8)

19 André Garrett at Cliveden, Berkshire (8)

20 Midsummer House, Cambridgeshire (8)

21 Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester, London (8)

22 The Peat Inn, Fife (8)

23 The Kitchin, Edinburgh (7)

24 Sketch, Lecture Room & Library, London (7)

25 The Three Chimneys, Isle of Skye (7) New

26 Moor Hall, Lancashire (7) New

27 The Greenhouse, London (7)

28 The Ritz, London (7) New

29 Castle Terrace, Edinburgh (7)

30 Forest Side, Cumbria (7)

31 Orwells, Oxfordshire (7)

32 Paul Ainsworth at No. 6, Cornwall (7)

33 Restaurant Marianne, London (7)

34 The Waterside Inn, Berkshire (7)

35 Restaurant James Sommerin, Glamorgan (7)

36 Artichoke, Buckinghamshire (7)

37 The Raby Hunt, Durham (7)

38 Whatley Manor, The Dining Room, Wiltshire (7)

39 Restaurant Story, London (7)

40 Simpsons, Birmingham (7)

41 Restaurant Martin Wishart, Edinburgh (7)

42 The Sportsman, Kent (7) New

43 Adam’s, Birmingham (7)

44 Freemasons at Wiswell,

Lancashire (7)

45 Gidleigh Park, Devon (7)

46 Le Gavroche, London (7)

47 Hambleton Hall, Rutland (7)

48 Murano, London (7)

49 The Whitebrook, Gwent (7)

50 The Man Behind the Curtain, Leeds (7) New