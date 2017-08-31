Nottinghamshire’s six-week holidays could be slashed

The lengthy six-week summer holidays could be a thing of the past as council chiefs consult with parents and schools on proposals to shorten them.

Nottinghamshire County Council is asking interested parties to give their views on proposed changes to the school term and holidays for the academic years 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23.

The two options being considered are:

n The current model is adhered to, including six weeks for the summer holidays and a fixed spring break (generally the first two weeks in April)

n There is a slightly shorter five-week summer holiday and a two-week October half term break, with a fixed spring break (generally the first two weeks in April – the Easter break would remain the same)

The main differences in the two models are that in the second option the summer holiday is approximately one week shorter and the October half term break is two weeks rather than one week. Schools would finish slightly later in the summer and start back a few days earlier in Autumn.

Children and young person’s chief Councillor Philip Owen said: “We want to hear the views of as many people as possible so that they have an opportunity to give their opinion and ensure the best possible educational outcome is achieved. We have a duty to look at school holiday and term time dates for local authority maintained schools every three years so it is vital that pupils, parents, teachers, school governors and other interested parties play a role in determining the outcome going forward.”

The consultation runs until October 8. See www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/holiday-consultation