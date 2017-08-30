Notts paedophile sent back to jail after breaching order

A Notts paedophile has been sent back to jaiil after breaching his sexual offences order.

In 2001, Alan Carlson, 67, formally of Portland Road, Hucknall, was handed a sexual prevention order that banned him from having contact with anyone under the age of 16, as well as being placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Following concerns from members of the public, an investigation was launched and Carlson was arrested on Tuesday, August 8 after he was found to have been volunteering at a social club where families often took their children.

Carlson has been sentenced today after pleading guilty at Nottingham Crown Court to four counts of breaching his sexual offences order.

He was given two years and six months for each breach which he will serve concurrently. His Sexual Offences Prevention Order will also remain in place for life.

DC Lisa Avvio said: “Carlson had been slowly integrating himself into a community over the past three years. He put himself forward to volunteer during ‘Family Night’ socials and often used sweets and expensive gifts to interact with them.

“The way Carlson completely disregarded his sexual offences order, proves how little remorse he has for his previous actions or understanding of how inappropriate they were; a dangerous attitude to have in a community involving children.

“I am very happy with the result today and although the local residents will understandably have a lot of anger that they have been deceived in such a way, I hope they can find some peace in the fact that this man is back behind bars. I would also like to thank them for their co-operation throughout the investigation.”