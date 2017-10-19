Notts parents must act now to secure their child’s school place

Parents have until the strike of midnight on Halloween to apply for their child’s secondary school place for next year.

Nottinghamshire County Council is reminding parents across the county the deadline for secondary school applications is midnight on Tuesday, October 31.

Nottinghamshire parents must apply through the county council, even if they wish to apply for schools in other areas such as Nottingham city or Derbyshire.

Education chief Marion Clay, said: “Applying within the deadline is key. The good news is that last year 98 per cent of families who applied for a secondary school place on time were offered one of their preferred schools.

“If a child started in year six at primary school this term, parents need to apply for a place at secondary school for next September by the end of this month.”

Failure to apply on time could severely restrict parents’ chances of their child getting a place at one their preferred schools.

If parents miss the deadline, their application will only be processed after all the on-time applications, by which time the school they really want their child to attend could be full. In that case the council will make an alternative offer of a place at a school which could be at a distance from their home address.

The easiest way to apply for a place is online at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions. Parents submitting their application online will receive an email confirming that their application has been received.

For information on travel options to and from school, visit www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/schooltravel