Notts Police wants YOUR help in supporting Christmas shoebox appeal for Hurricane Irma and Maria victims

Nottinghamshire Police is asking people to help them support the Christmas shoebox appeal for children most affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The hurricanes caused devastation across the Caribbean earlier this year and claimed around 200 lives.

In most areas there is no electricity, roofs are leaking and water is available from bowsers.

Here's how you can get involved:

- Mark your box with your chosen age range (2-4 years-old / 5-7 years-old / 8-10 years-old / 11-14 years-old) and if the box is suitable for a boy or a girl.

- Then pack a shoebox sized box and deliver it to Nottinghamshire Police Federation Office (1 North Lodge, Arnold, NG5 8PN) by 5pm Friday, November 17.

The boxes can include cuddly toys, dolls, toy cars and books. Do not wrap the box entirely, wrap the lid separately as there may be custom inspections on route.

For further details contact PC Lisa Davies on 07738020982 or e-mail: ldavies@polfed.org