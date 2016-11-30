On the buses this Christmas in Notts

A bus company is putting on a Christmas timetable to keep its passengers moving during the festive period.

trentbarton has announced its bus services for Christmas 2016 and over the New Year.

The timetable is as follows -

- Christmas Eve - a normal Saturday service with last buses around 6pm

- Christmas Day - no services

- Boxing Day - a Sunday service, but no buses on 20, amberline and connect. The pronto service will run hourly between Mansfield and Nottingham during the day.

- Bank Holiday Tuesday 27 - a Sunday service

- Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 - a Saturday service, but no night buses except on indigo and skylink Nottingham

- Friday 30 - a Saturday service including nightbuses until 4am

- New Year’s Eve - a Saturday service with last buses around 8pm, plus night buses until 4am for revellers

- New Year’s Day - no services

- Bank Holiday Monday 2 - a Sunday service on all buses

- Tuesday 3 - buses are back to normal.

Jordan Kemp, marketing and communications manager at trentbarton, said: “We know how important it is to keep people moving during the festive period, we’ve got all our Christmas and New Year’s services mapped out now so our customers can plan how they get around during the festive season.

“Once again we’ll running our popular spot Santa competition. There are some fantastic prizes to be won, so if your driver strikes a resemblance to Mr or Mrs Claus in December, then let us know.”

For more, see trentbarton.co.uk/christmas2016