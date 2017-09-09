One in ten Brits are prepared for zombie apocalypse

Baton down the hatches, run or prepare for war - are you prepared for a zombie apocalyse?

New research issued from a YouGov poll says more than ten per cent of the population is prepared should the undead rise from the ground.

Of the 214 people surveyed 45 per cent of people would simply panic and hole up somewhere. However a more sensible 43 per cent would make gathering supplies their priority, whereas 29 per cent would prioritise relocating and getting out of the cities.

For 23 per cent of people getting weapons is top of their list and for 13 per cent of people their plan involves all out war with zombies.