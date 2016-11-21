Pet Flea and Tick drops recalled over poisoning fears

A range of pet care products has been recalled by its manufacturer due to concerns that they may contain an element poisonous to cats.

According to the Veterinary Medicines Directorate, Bio-Tech Solutions Ltd have recalled the following:

Armitage Pet Care Flea and Tick Drops for Dogs 702 mg spot-on solution (Vm 20205/4003)

Armitage Flea Drops for Cats and Kittens

An unknown quantity of Armitage Pet Care Flea and Tick Drops for Dogs, which contain permethrin, has been distributed in packaging labelled Armitage Flea Drops for Cats and Kittens.

Exposure to even small quantities of concentrated permethrin can cause severe and fatal poisoning in cats.

The company have advised that if anyone has purchased one of the products they shouldn’t use it on their cat - instead, returning the product to the place of purchase, or contact the company: John Tharratt, Bio-Tech solutions Tel 08704 450154 or email JTharratt@btsl.uk.com.