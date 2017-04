Crowds of people lined the platforms to welcome the first arrival at Ilkeston’s new railway station on Sunday.

Residents, school children Royal British Legion members and scouts turned out to cheer on the 9.44am Northern service from Sheffield to Nottingham, which was carrying MPs, councillors and dignitaries.

The first train arrives.

Maggie Throup MP steps off the first train.

Posing for the cameras to mark the arrival of the first train are: Sarah Turner, East Midland Trains, Maggie Throup MP, former MP Jessica Lee, Paul Maynard MP the rail minister.

Mike Ashworth, strategic director of Derbyshire County Council (centre back), with the Thorley family Rebecca, Dan, Fred and Dylan to catch the first train.

Happy to be on the first train is eight-year-old Tyler Barnett.

Buying their tickets for the first train are Coleen and Gary Drury with grandaughter Olivia.

Passengers arrive for the first train.

