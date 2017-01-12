Police appeal over missing Notts woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the safety of a Notts woman with links to Sutton.

30-year-old Jeanette Ashford was last seen yesterday (Tuesday, 10 January) afternoon in the Bestwood Village area.

She is white, 5ft 4ins tall and of a slim build.

She has blonde shoulder-length straight hair and was last seen wearing grey jeans, a salmon pink top and black shoes.

It is not known if she is still wearing this clothing.

Officers are anxious to speak to anybody who has had contact with her or seen her, or if anyone has seen her car, a white Suzuki Splash registered number SJ13EYC.

She is believed to be in possession of this vehicle.

She has links to the Nottingham and Sutton-in-Ashfield areas.

Anyone with information about Jeanette’s whereabouts is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 43 of 11 January 2017.