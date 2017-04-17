Police hunt for man in green top after Eastwood assault

Nottinghamshire Police have released images of a man wearing a fluorescent green top following an assault on Nottingham Road.

Officers are hoping a member of the public will recognise the man.

CCTV images released by Nottinghamshire Police

The assault took place on Nottingham Road, close to the junction with Newthorpe Common on April 5.

A spokesman said: "Recognise this man in the fluorescent green top?

"We'd like to speak to him in connection with an assault at Nottingham Road, Eastwood, close to the junction with Newthorpe Common on April 5.

"If you recognise him or think you can help, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 868-05042017."