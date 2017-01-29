Police seize untaxed cars in Sutton

Police have seized two untaxed cars in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Police has warned the public that officers have the power to seize untaxed vehicles that are on public roads.

A police spokesman on the force’s Facebook page said: “Officers have seized the following untaxed vehicle from Sutton-In-Ashfield.

“PCSOs are empowered to seize any untaxed vehicle which is on a public road.

“If you know of any untaxed vehicles being kept or used on a public road please send a message to this page, contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”