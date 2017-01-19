Police want to speak to man in connection with assault

Notts Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault.

A 36-year-old man was left with a broken jaw in three places and a 34-year-old man needed stitches to his face after they were both punched in an unprovoked attack on Norfolk Place, Nottingham at around 2.30am on Monday, December 19.

The man in the photo is believed to have attended Revolucion de Cuba earlier that night.

He is described as white, of a medium build, around 5ft 10ins with dark brown hair which was shaved to the sides and longer on top.

He also had a short beard and is thought to be aged between 25 and 35-years-old. He was smartly dressed wearing dark trousers, a dark top and a light grey jacket.

If you recognise this man or have any information that could help, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 65 of December 19.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.