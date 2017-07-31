Police want to speak to man in connection with ATM thefts

Do you recognise this man?

Nottinghamshire Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with attaching skimming devices to banks ATMs at TSB Bank in Nottingham Road, Eastwood, on June 12.

It is also believed the same male is responsible for similar offences in West Bridgford and other areas within Nottinghamshire.

The male in the images is wearing a baseball cap with a sleeveless padded gillet jacket with a white ling sleeved top underneath light coloured jeans and red trainers.

If you recognise him or think you can help call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 000283 of June 12.