Who is standing for election in Eastwood?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

David Griffiths, Labour.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Eastwood division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked the candidates all to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Pat Morton, Green Party.

David Griffiths (Lab)

David Griffiths is an IT tutor working for Vision West Nottinghamshire College. He has worked for the college in various capacities since 2001, teaching computer applications to adult learners. He has been an active member of the Labour Party since 2011 and is the current general secretary of the Ashfield constituency party. In May 2015, David was elected a member of Ashfield District Council and elected vice-chairman of the council the same year and then chairman of the council for 2016/2017. He also serves on the council’s charities committee as chairman, as well as the planning committee and other council bodies. He is a member of the board of Ashfield Homes, currently serving as its chairman. As well as work and Council duties, David is an enthusiastic member of Newark Air Museum and when time allows volunteers his services there.

Tony Harper (Con)

Keith Longdon (LD)

Pat Morton (Grn)

I moved to Eastwood from Birmingham with my seven-year-old son some 40 years ago and made this area my permanent home. When I came to Eastwood, I thought it was wonderful to see fields from the town and to walk in local woods. After a long career in surveying and higher education, I am now retired and want to do what I can to ensure the next generation has access to the public services and green spaces locally that I have enjoyed for most of my life. The Green Party presents us with a practical solution to move away from the tired and divisive politics that ignores poverty and is destroying our environment. I want to do something locally to defend our public services, whilst creating a thriving and healthy local environment for us to live in.

Paul Tordoff (UKIP)

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Grn – The Green Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

LD - Liberal Democrats;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.