Who is standing for election in Nuthall and Kimberley?

It may have been overshadowed by the calling of a General Election in June, but voters will go to the polls before that to elect local councillors.

All seats at Nottinghamshire County Council are up for election on Thursday, May 4.

Kat Boettge, Green Party.

The council is currently made of 67 councillors, across 54 divisions.

Although officially under No Overall Control, it is led by the Labour Party, who hold 32 seats, ahead of the Tories with 21. There are also five Liberal Democrat councillors, four Ashfield Independents and two Mansfield Independent Forum members and three Independents.

After the election, 66 councillors will represent 55 divisions.

Voters in Nuthall and Kimberley division will elect one councillor to represent them. We asked the candidates all to submit some details about themselves in the run up to voters going to the polls.

Kat Boettge (Grn)

Kat has been serving the community for a few years on Kimberley Town Council, where she has spoken out against undemocratic practices, increases of council tax for the town council, lack of transparency, culling of local trees, Oxylane and for the protection of the local chapel, challenging the different administrations and councillors of the relevant councils. Kat has the full support and endorsement of the Broxtowe Liberal Democrats, who are not fielding a candidate in the division as part of their electoral pact. Kat says: “Broxtowe Lib Dems and we have shared local policies. This pact helps us to not split votes for candidates who represent the same policies anyway.” Kat stands for protecting public services, the greenbelt, improving transport and against fracking, which has become a very relevant issue in Nottinghamshire.

Teresa Cullen (Lab)

Graham Jones (UKIP)

Philip Owen (Con)

Key

Con – The Conservative Party;

Grn – The Green Party;

Lab – The Labour Party;

UKIP – UK Independence Party.